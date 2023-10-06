Today's Employment report and numbers are especially important

USD:Dec '23 is Up at 106.100. Energies: Nov '23 Crude is Up at 82.35. Financials: The Dec '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 18 ticks and trading at 110.27. Indices: The Dec '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 25 ticks Higher and trading at 4299.00. Gold: The Dec'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1835.10. Initial conclusion This is not a correlated market.

These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better.This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 25 plus ticks per contract on this trade.Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '23.The S&P contract is now Dec' 23.

