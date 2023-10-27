Today’s ‘Connections’ Hints And Answers For Saturday, October 28

Welcome to the weekend, gang! If you’re looking for a horror movie to watch for Halloween that’s not, you’re presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by figuring out the links between them. The groups could be things like horror movie franchises, a type of verb or rappers.

There’s only one solution for each puzzle, and you’ll need to be careful when it comes to words that might fit into more than one category. You can shuffle the words to perhaps help you see links between them.Taylor Swift Drops Re Recorded 1989 In Ongoing Quest To Shake Off Corporate Control

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to figure out, blue and green fall in the middle, and the purple group is typically the hardest one to deduce. The purple group often involves wordplay, so bear that in mind. headtopics.com

Select four words you think go together and press Submit. If you make a guess and you’re incorrect, you’ll lose a life. If you’re close to having a correct group, you might see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you’ll still need to figure out which one to swap.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some hints, and, if you’re really struggling, today’sYellow group — senses (SIGHT, SMELL, TASTE, TOUCH)Blue group —"agree!" (DITTO, LIKEWISE, SAME, SECOND)Easy peasy for me today. A perfect game makes it six wins on the trot. headtopics.com

The yellow words came together first. LOOK was a potential red herring, but it didn’t make sense to have that instead of SIGHT. The blue group was up next. Although I didn’t quite make the connection between the purple words, I got the green group with no problems and was able to clean up from there. It’s pretty fun to see a

Read more:

ForbesTech »

Today’s ‘Connections’ Hints And Answers For Thursday, October 26I write about the art, business and culture of video games at Forbes, with a focus on Overwatch 2. I also cover casual word games. Along with my work at Forbes, I'm a contributing reporter at Engadget. In addition to games, I write about tech, film, TV and the internet. Read more ⮕

NYT Connections today: answers and hints for Thursday, October 26Connections is the new puzzle game from the New York Times, and it can be quite difficult. If you need a hand with solving today's puzzle, we're here to help. Read more ⮕

Today’s ‘Connections’ Hints And Answers For Friday, October 27I write about the art, business and culture of video games at Forbes, with a focus on Overwatch 2. I also cover casual word games. Along with my work at Forbes, I'm a contributing reporter at Engadget. In addition to games, I write about tech, film, TV and the internet. Read more ⮕

NYT Connections today: answers and hints for Friday, October 27Connections is the new puzzle game from the New York Times, and it can be quite difficult. If you need a hand with solving today's puzzle, we're here to help. Read more ⮕

Texas GOP chair silent on allies’ connections to antisemitic extremistsMatt Rinaldi has been defiant amid calls for him to cut ties with political ally Jonathan Stickland after meeting with white supremecist Nick Fuentes. Rinaldi is also accused of embracing antisemitic leaders of a new young Republicans organizat... Read more ⮕

Texas GOP chair stays silent on allies’ connections to antisemitic extremistsFaced with ongoing scandals this month involving his allies' ties to antisemitic extremists, the leader of the Republican Party of Texas has come... Read more ⮕