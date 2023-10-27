Today on The Vergecast: Apple events go prime time, and Twitter wannabes go 90.

Read more:

verge »

Dusty Baker to announce retirement at news conference, USA Today reportsDusty Baker is retiring after spending four years managing the Houston Astros, according to Bob Nightengale. Read more ⮕

Astros holding news conference Thursday regarding Dusty Baker's retirement, USA Today reportsThe Houston Astros' skipper revealed he will enter life after managing in the wake of the team's elimination from the postseason. Read more ⮕

New study finds hidden trees across Europe: A billion tons of biomass is overlooked todayThrough satellite imaging a new AI driven mapping of biomass and CO2 storage shows that a huge number of trees are overlooked in Europe's urban, rural, and agricultural areas. Across Europe, researchers have discovered a billion tons of hidden biomass. Read more ⮕

Market Data: Major Advertisers Are Not Spending Money on Elon Musk’s X/TwitterSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers. Read more ⮕

Today’s ‘Connections’ Hints And Answers For Thursday, October 26I write about the art, business and culture of video games at Forbes, with a focus on Overwatch 2. I also cover casual word games. Along with my work at Forbes, I'm a contributing reporter at Engadget. In addition to games, I write about tech, film, TV and the internet. Read more ⮕

Today’s Wordle #859 Hints, Clues And Answer For Thursday, October 26thI write about TV shows like House Of The Dragon, The Witcher, The Rings Of Power, Stranger Things, Yellowjackets, Severance and many others. I also cover movies, video games, comic books and novels, largely in the fantasy, science-fiction, horror and superhero genres. Read more ⮕