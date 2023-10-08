To stop cancel culture from killing society, we need to embrace free speech

In their new book, Greg Lukianoff and Rikki Schlott argue that cancel culture is tearing American society apart -- and that there's a way to change course.

What matters more to the maintenance of a free society: laws that support free speech, or a culture that supports it? These all sound like relatively principled, robust guarantees … until you find out that they’re the promises of Russia, North Korea, and Turkey, respectively — three countries with nightmarish records when it comes to upholding human rights.New York Post columnist Rikki Schlott and FIRE president Greg Lukianoff co-authored “The Canceling of the American Mind,” out October 17.

It’s a belief that we can live and let live, sharing our institutions and our country with those who hold differing views — a sense that, in our daily lives, our beliefs shouldn’t divide us.That thirst is the animating force of our millennia-long project of human knowledge. headtopics.com

Federal appellate Judge Learned Hand perhaps put it best in a 1944 speech: “Liberty lies in the hearts of men and women; when it dies there, no constitution, no law, no court can even do much to help it. While it lies there it needs no constitution, no law, no court to save it.

But the gradual chipping away at Free Speech Culture in our institutions of higher education is especially dangerous. If we want a society that can build up, rather than just tear down, institutions, people, and ideas, we must promote a way of arguing that rejects childishness and helps the best ideas to rise.Co-author Greg Lukianoff is the president and CEO of the free speech watchdog group the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE). headtopics.com

