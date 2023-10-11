To run or not to run? New California senator faces tough decision on whether to enter 2024 campaign

FILE - Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., is seen during a re-enactment of her swearing-in ceremony to the Senate to succeed the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The crowded, wide-open race to succeed the late U.S. Sen.

“I’m going to be honest, I’m not considering very much at this point,” she said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. Her entry would reshuffle an already complex race in which the candidates are competing for one of two spots in the March 5 primary. Under California election rules, the two candidates who receive the most votes advance to the November general election, regardless of party.

Schiff, for comparison, has a $32 million head start and an endorsement from former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Mail ballots for the primary go out in early February, less than four months away. Many of the state’s top campaign operatives, including those who work for Newsom, already are pledged to other candidates. headtopics.com

“There is no practical way in a state this big … to get a competitive, viable statewide campaign up and running” in such a tight timeframe, South said. He noted that much of Butler’s time will be consumed by demands of her new job — and the narrow Democratic Senate majority assures there will be pressure to be in Washington for votes.

“My recommendation would be to use the power of the office — showing she is delivering for the people of California is how I would start,” Pearcey said. Then, on the campaign side, Butler could talk about Democratic legislative wins and building on Feinstein’s legacy. headtopics.com

In an election season where the economy is a top issue, Butler “has had nothing to do with gas prices and inflation,” she added.

Read more:

AP »

Baseball's Steve Garvey steps up to bat in 2024 California Senate raceBaseball legend Steve Garvey is now playing on a different field, announcing Tuesday he's running for the U.S. Senate in California.

Biden faces new Democratic pressure on border ahead of 2024 reelection bidJulia Johnson is a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner, where she also worked as a trending news editor. She was born and raised in New Jersey before earning her bachelor's in political science in 2021 from the University of South Carolina, with a minor in mass communications. Follow Julia's X for updates on her reporting: JuliaaJohnson_

2024 BMW X2 M35i Teased Looking Mean As New iX2 EV Confirmed As WellThe 2024 X2 teased in BMW's latest video is the coupe-SUV equivalent of the X1 M35i xDrive with a 2.0-liter turbo delivering over 310 hp

Chris Colfer's new book series for young people will launch in 2024The hero of Chris Colfer’s next book series is no ordinary boy.

Chris Colfer's new book series for young people will launch in 2024The hero of Chris Colfer’s next book series is no ordinary boy. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced Tuesday that the actor and million-selling author is working on “Roswell Johnson Saves the World.' The publisher calls it a space fantasy that “combines the heart-pounding action of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’” and “thrilling real-world science.” The title character is an 11-year-old named for the city in New Mexico where mysterious debris found in 1947 led to conspiracy theories about a

Chris Colfer's new book series for young people will launch in 2024The hero of Chris Colfer’s next book series is no ordinary boy.