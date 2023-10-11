To run or not to run? New California senator faces tough decision on whether to enter 2024 campaign

FILE - Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., is seen during a re-enactment of her swearing-in ceremony to the Senate to succeed the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The crowded, wide-open race to succeed the late U.S. Sen.
“I’m going to be honest, I’m not considering very much at this point,” she said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. Her entry would reshuffle an already complex race in which the candidates are competing for one of two spots in the March 5 primary. Under California election rules, the two candidates who receive the most votes advance to the November general election, regardless of party.
Schiff, for comparison, has a $32 million head start and an endorsement from former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Mail ballots for the primary go out in early February, less than four months away. Many of the state's top campaign operatives, including those who work for Newsom, already are pledged to other candidates.
"There is no practical way in a state this big … to get a competitive, viable statewide campaign up and running" in such a tight timeframe, South said. He noted that much of Butler's time will be consumed by demands of her new job — and the narrow Democratic Senate majority assures there will be pressure to be in Washington for votes.
"My recommendation would be to use the power of the office — showing she is delivering for the people of California is how I would start," Pearcey said. Then, on the campaign side, Butler could talk about Democratic legislative wins and building on Feinstein's legacy.
In an election season where the economy is a top issue, Butler “has had nothing to do with gas prices and inflation,” she added.