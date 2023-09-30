TNG Predicted Picard Saving The Romulans In Star Trek's Future

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT An episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation depicts a future timeline in which Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) is helping Romulans, just as he does in Star Trek: Picard.

In Star Trek: The Next Generation season 4, episode 8, "Future Imperfect", Riker wakes up after an accident to find that sixteen years have passed, and he doesn't remember anything, least of all befriending Romulans. It's not unusual for Star Trek to show that former enemies can become allies; that was the purpose of Russian Pavel Chekov (Walter Koenig) in Star Trek: The Original Series and the conceit behind Lt. Worf (Michael Dorn) being Starfleet's first Klingon officer. While this future turns out to be a total illusion, that history means both Riker and the viewer can entertain the possibility of a Federation-Romulan alliance, as unlikely as it seems.

Related: Star Trek: Picard Cast & Character Guide - All 3 Seasons TNG Predicted Picard's Future Saving The Romulans The most unbelievable part of the future in Riker's opinion is Picard helping the Romulans, but that's exactly what happens in events leading up to Star Trek: Picard.

Read more:

screenrant »

Picard Season 3’s Enemies Brilliantly Complete Star Trek: TNG’s StoryPicard season 3 brought back two TNG adversaries.

TNG's Riker Set Up A Star Trek: Discovery Twist 800 Years LaterRiker's actions saved the Trill in the 3100s.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3’s Changeling Boss & Borg Queen Confusion ExplainedThe Borg Queen was always Vadic's boss.

Picard’s Starfleet Museum Visit Shows A Great Seven of Nine Star Trek: Legacy FixCaptain Seven should lighten up a bit.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3’s Time Jump Creates Big Enterprise-D QuestionWhat was the Enterprise-D up to for a year?

Patrick Stewart Wanted A Different Star Trek: Picard Ending & 1 More MoviePatrick Stewart had a different ending in mind for Picard.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT An episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation depicts a future timeline in which Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) is helping Romulans, just as he does in Star Trek: Picard. In this alternate future, Picard is one of the key figures in drafting a peace treaty between the United Federation of Planets and the Romulan Star Empire, assisted by Tomalak (Andreas Katsulas), now an Ambassador, and the episode's viewpoint character, Commander William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), whose promotion to Captain also sees him in command of the USS Enterprise.

In Star Trek: The Next Generation season 4, episode 8, "Future Imperfect", Riker wakes up after an accident to find that sixteen years have passed, and he doesn't remember anything, least of all befriending Romulans. It's not unusual for Star Trek to show that former enemies can become allies; that was the purpose of Russian Pavel Chekov (Walter Koenig) in Star Trek: The Original Series and the conceit behind Lt. Worf (Michael Dorn) being Starfleet's first Klingon officer. While this future turns out to be a total illusion, that history means both Riker and the viewer can entertain the possibility of a Federation-Romulan alliance, as unlikely as it seems.

Related: Star Trek: Picard Cast & Character Guide - All 3 Seasons

TNG Predicted Picard's Future Saving The Romulans The most unbelievable part of the future in Riker's opinion is Picard helping the Romulans, but that's exactly what happens in events leading up to Star Trek: Picard. In 2387, Romulus is destroyed by a supernova, and Picard feels Starfleet has a moral obligation to help the Romulans, despite the Federation's bitter history with them and a lack of resources due to synth attacks. He resigns from Starfleet to render his own aid, believing it's the right thing to do. This reality differs from the simulation Riker experiences in TNG, since a Federation-Romulan alliance never happens, but it still predicts Picard's willingness to help such long-standing adversaries.

Even before the supernova, Picard makes it his goal to see endangered Romulan civilians thrive. He works closely with the Qowat Milat, an all-female sect of Romulan warrior nuns, in relocating more than 250,000 Romulan refugees from the doomed planet to new homes, bringing the possibility of a genuine alliance ever closer before the Federation pulls their support. Picard also becomes a mentor for Elnor (Evan Evagora), who leaves the Qowat Milat as a young man to help Picard in return. He even finds a place at the Château Picard estate for former Tal Shiar operatives Zhaban (Jamie McShane) and Laris (Orla Brady), with the latter becoming Jean-Luc's romantic interest.

Will Picard's Forgotten Romulans Appear In Star Trek: Legacy? Elnor and Laris originate in Star Trek: Picard, so could they appear in its possible spinoff Star Trek: Legacy? Laris helps Picard work through his fears of intimacy in Star Trek: Picard season 2, but after Jean-Luc's reunion with Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) in Picard season 3, Laris' return is questionable. Elnor becomes the first full-blooded Romulan to join Starfleet, inspired by Picard and Commander Rafaela Musiker (Michelle Hurd). Picard showrunner Terry Matalas confirms that Elnor survived Picard season 3, and his status as protégé to both Picard and Enterprise-G First Officer Musiker would make him a thematically appropriate addition to the Legacy cast.

The false future in Star Trek: The Next Generation is crafted out of Riker's suspicion that Romulans might use a simulation to trick him into giving up sensitive tactical information, so of course the narrative includes a Federation-Romulan alliance, with Picard's involvement granting it some legitimacy. Picard's actual Romulan connection in Star Trek: Picard, however, is born of his very genuine dedication to doing the right thing, and his belief in reaching across divides to foster understanding. It's an alliance that's personal rather than strictly political, so while it isn't exactly the same, it's far more in line with Picard's character, and definitely believable.