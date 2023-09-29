TN woman claims she thought door-to-door salesman she allegedly shot was gang-appointed hitman

Monica Johnson-Markwork, 51, of Cordova, Tennessee, claims she thought a door-to-door pest control salesman she reportedly shot was hired by a gang to kill her. She did not admit to shooting a gun, but deputies said they found the weapon used in the shooting in the crawl space in the attic where she was hiding. A phone number listed for Johnson rang unanswered.
The public defender’s office declined to answer a question about whether she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf, and a court clerk said she hadn’t been assigned one yet.She was released from jail on a $4,000 bond and has a court date set for Oct. 13.
TENNESSEE MAYOR CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER ALLEGEDLY BODY SLAMMING GIRLFRIEND'S SON OVER YARD WORK PAYMENT
She did not admit to shooting a gun, but deputies said they found the weapon used in the shooting in the crawl space in the attic where she was hiding.
A phone number listed for Johnson rang unanswered. The public defender’s office declined to answer a question about whether she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf, and a court clerk said she hadn’t been assigned one yet.She was released from jail on a $4,000 bond and has a court date set for Oct. 13.
Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox