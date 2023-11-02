Titans to start QB Will Levis against Steelers after ruling out Ryan Tannehill with ankle injury

Tannehill went down with a right ankle sprain in the Titans’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 in London, and he hasn’t played since. Tannehill has been walking around the facility on his own and been making progress on his rehab, however he’s not ready to go just yet. And with the Titanson a short week between Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons and Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh, there wasn’t much time for Tannehill to get fully healthy and back into the mix..

The Titans took Levis in the second round of the draft earlier this year out of Kentucky, but he failed to beat out Malik Willis to start the season for the backup job. But when Willis continued to struggle and Tannehill got hurt, Levis jumped in perfectly. He's just thein his NFL debut, and the fifth player in league history with at least 20 attempts and a passer rating of at least 130 in his first game.

The Titans will take on Kenny Pickett and the Steelers on Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are, who had been out since their season-opener with a groin injury, and quarterback Kenny Pickett for the matchup. Pickett went down last week with a rib injury, but said he is"playing for sure."."We're ready to handle it, and I'm just looking forward to going and taking it all in and then just doing my thing.

