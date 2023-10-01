Titans' Derrick Henry runs over Bengals defense, throws TD pass in big win

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs past Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Nashville.The Bengals couldn’t get any type of offense going.
Burow was 20-for-30 with 165 passing yards. He found Ja’Marr Chase seven times for 73 yards. Joe Mixon ran the ball 14 times and had 67 yards on the ground. Tennessee picked up its second win of the season. The Titans needed a win to keep up with the rest of the AFC South. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans picked up wins. While the Indianapolis Colts managed to force overtime against the Los Angeles Rams but ended up with a loss.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow works in the pocket against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.The Bengals fell to 1-3 and look way different from the team that was in the AFC Championship last year.
