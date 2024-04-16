Titans #8 Introduces Upgraded T-Jet to Save the Day

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning! Spoilers ahead for Titans #8!A classic vehicle from the Teen Titans canon is back once more with an upgrade that makes the Batmobile look like an average car. With "Beast World" behind them, the Titans are ready to re-commit themselves to saving the world and they've updated a classic part of their lore to assist them.

Cyborg introduces the team to the latest T-Jet and they arrive in Key West almost instantly thanks to Cyborg's Boom Tube technology. They set the T-Jet near a group of flooded homes and begin finding residents and bringing them into the safety of the team's vehicle.

Titans T-Jet Upgrade Superhero Team Tropical Storm Florida

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Google Introduces $499 Pixel 7A with Upgraded FeaturesGoogle's latest value-focused Pixel smartphone, the Pixel 7A, comes with new features like a high-refresh display, wireless charging, and an upgraded camera. It has a similar design to the Pixel 7 and is powered by the same Tensor G2 chip. The 6.1-inch OLED display can now run at up to 90Hz.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

The DCU's Teen Titans Can Finally Fix One Thing Titans Messed UpSean Migalla (He/Him) is a major fan of all superhero and other fantasy media. Above all he cares about good storytelling and isn&039;t afraid to point out flaws even in his favorite franchises.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

California insurance market ‘in chaos,’ says former insurance chief. Can this chief fix it?Insurance non-renewals continue even as Commissioner Ricardo Lara introduces regulations favored by the industry.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Elon Musk Roasted by His Own Product, Grok AI Chat Bot: DetailsElon Musk introduces major Grok update and gets roasted by his own product

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

The Regime Episode 4 Recap: Keplinger's Fate & 7 Other RevealsThe Regime episode four introduces Keplinger.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

2025 Toyota Supra GRMN Spotted With New Hood, Upgraded WingToyota's testing some racecar inspired bits for the high-performance version of the Supra, which will feature a more powerful version of BMW's straight-six turbo

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »