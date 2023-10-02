Titan submersible movie project gets major backlash: ‘Too soon!’

The project, which is currently filming under the working title “Salvage,” is helmed by MindRiot Entertainment and will tell the story of events that occurred before, during and after the incident,“The Titan Tragedy is yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system, in this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process,” Keasey, 47, told the outlet.

“The Titan Tragedy is yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system, in this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process,” Keasey, 47, told the outlet.

“Truth is all that matters. And the world has a right to know the truth, always, not the salacious bait crammed down our throats by those seeking their five minutes of fame,” continued the lawyer-turned-filmmaker. “Life is not black and white. It’s complicated. There’s nuance. Always nuance.”The fictional project, which is currently filming under the working title of “Salvage,” is helmed by MindRiot Entertainment and will tell the story of events that occurred before, during, and after the tragedyA brand new film about the “Titan” submersible tragedy is reportedly in the works despite a wave of backlash on social media.The Post reached out to MindRiot and OceanGate for comment.

Read more:

nypost »

Attack on Titan: Hajime Isayama Will Create New Titan Story in 2024Hajime Isayama is revisiting his popular universe in a new Attack on Titan collection next year.

'Titan' submersible tragedy movie news sparks anger over key pointThe tragedy, which dominated the news cycle in June, saw all five crew members onboard die in a catastrophic implosion off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Get a sneak peek at Titan Comics' new 'Doctor Who: Once Upon A Time Lord' (video)Eisner Award-winning 'Spider-Man' scribe Dan Slott delivers new tales of the 10th Doctor.

Attack on Titan Officially Returns With New ChapterNew chapter of Attack On Titan releasing in 2024.

| ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

The project, which is currently filming under the working title “Salvage,” is helmed by MindRiot Entertainment and will tell the story of events that occurred before, during and after the incident,

While no specific cast or plot details have been released, MindRiot’s Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey will co-write the film while E. Brian Dobbins is set to co-produce.

“The Titan Tragedy is yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system, in this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process,” Keasey, 47, told the outlet.

“Our film will not only honor all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today.”

“Truth is all that matters. And the world has a right to know the truth, always, not the salacious bait crammed down our throats by those seeking their five minutes of fame,” continued the lawyer-turned-filmmaker. “Life is not black and white. It’s complicated. There’s nuance. Always nuance.”The fictional project, which is currently filming under the working title of “Salvage,” is helmed by MindRiot Entertainment and will tell the story of events that occurred before, during, and after the tragedyA brand new film about the “Titan” submersible tragedy is reportedly in the works despite a wave of backlash on social media.The Post reached out to MindRiot and OceanGate for comment.

Keasey’s film has sent a ripple of anger across social media, with many X (formerly Twitter) users claiming that it was “too soon” for Hollywood to get involved.News of the first feature-length film regarding the sub comes four months after the small submersible, owned by OceanGate Expeditions reportedly imploded on its way to visit the remains of the Titanic.“You shouldn’t mock the dead, it’s disrespectful. More disrespectful than dramatizing, recreating and then profiting off those dead,”

Other X users weren’t so quick to dismiss the potential film.

Titanic sub passengers died instantly in ‘catastrophic implosion’; wreckage from doomed vessel is discovered on ocean floor

News of the first feature-length film regarding the sub comes four months after the small submersible, owned by OceanGate Expeditions,“I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now. I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be,”

The voyage claimed the lives of British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Sulaiman. if something bad were to take place in the darkest depths of the ocean, “you’re dead before you realize that something is happening, so it’s just not a problem.” after the former director of marine operations, David Lochridge, said that he raised an issue with the company’s handling of the submersible.

Lochridge claimed that he found a “lack of non-destructive testing performed on the hull of the Titan,” and when he raised the Retired couple spent almost 500 days at sea after booking 51 straight cruises because it's cheaper than retirement home

Mom of three riding lawn mower at airport killed in freak accident with plane

Derek Hough reveals future family plans after marrying Hayley Erbert

‘Proud’ Tori Spelling’s eldest children look ‘all grown’ up in homecoming photo

Bill Maher Prods A Struggling Ron DeSantis During The Return of ‘Real Time’: “If The Campaign Was Going Well, You Wouldn’t Be On This Show”The fictional project, which is currently filming under the working title of"Salvage," is helmed by MindRiot Entertainment and will tell the story of events that occurred before, during, and after the tragedyA brand new film about the"Titan" submersible tragedy is reportedly in the works despite a wave of backlash on social media.News of the first feature-length film regarding the sub comes four months after the small submersible, owned by OceanGate Expeditions reportedly imploded on its way to visit the remains of the Titanic.Retired couple spent almost 500 days at sea after booking 51 straight cruises because it's cheaper than retirement home