Titan submersible: Coast Guard recovers remaining debris, evidence of vessel

A submersible carrying five people to the Titanic imploded near the site of the shipwreck and...
OceanGate revealed it has suspended all exploration and commercial operations following the catastrophic failure of its Titan submersible that killed five people last month. Debris from the Titan, which is believed to have imploded that day as it made its descent, was located roughly 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the Titanic on the ocean floor days later.
The five people killed on the vessel were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British businessman Hamish Harding, father-and-son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, who are members of one of Pakistan’s most prominent families, and Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a former French navy officer who is considered a Titanic expert. headtopics.com
Marine safety engineers with the Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) recovered and transferred remaining Titan submersible debris and evidence from the North Atlantic Ocean seafloor.The Coast Guard announced on Tuesday its Marine Board of Investigation recovered and transferred remaining debris and evidence from the North Atlantic Ocean seafloor last week.