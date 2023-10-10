Titan submersible: Coast Guard recovers remaining debris, evidence of vessel

until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz CountyA submersible carrying five people to the Titanic imploded near the site of the shipwreck and killed everyone on board, authorities said Thursday, bringing a tragic end to a saga that included an urgent around-the-clock search and a worldwide vigil for the missing vessel.

OceanGate revealed it has suspended all exploration and commercial operations following the catastrophic failure of its Titan submersible that killed five people last month. Debris from the Titan, which is believed to have imploded that day as it made its descent, was located roughly 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the Titanic on the ocean floor days later.

The five people killed on the vessel were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British businessman Hamish Harding, father-and-son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, who are members of one of Pakistan’s most prominent families, and Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a former French navy officer who is considered a Titanic expert. headtopics.com

Marine safety engineers with the Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) recovered and transferred remaining Titan submersible debris and evidence from the North Atlantic Ocean seafloor.The Coast Guard announced on Tuesday its Marine Board of Investigation recovered and transferred remaining debris and evidence from the North Atlantic Ocean seafloor last week.

Read more:

fox13seattle »

3 rescued after being found clinging to capsized vessel off NJ coast: Coast GuardThe operator said three people were aboard and that his vessel was anchored in Great Bay in Little Egg Harbor Township less than a mile (kilometer) from the…

Coast Guard rescues 8 from overturned boat near Horn IslandThe Coast Guard pulled seven adults and a child from the water near Horn Island Saturday morning after receiving a call for help.

Coast Guard rescues 8 people, including child, clinging to overturned boat near Horn IslandGet Alabama latest news. Find photos and videos, comment on the news, and join the forum discussions at al.com

Chinese coast guard claims to have chased away Philippine navy ship from South China Sea shoalChina’s coast guard claims to have chased a Philippine navy ship from a disputed shoal in the South China Sea as tensions between the two countries over rich fishing areas escalate

Chinese coast guard claims to have chased away Philippine navy ship from South China Sea shoalChina’s coast guard claims to have chased a Philippine navy ship from a disputed shoal in the South China Sea as tensions between the two countries over rich fishing areas escalate. A coast guard spokesperson said the Philippine ship had sailed into waters next to the Scarborough Shoal, which China calls Huangyan Island, and ignored “multiple calls” to turn back. In Manila, the Philippines' military chief of staff, Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., said Tuesday that authorities were looking into the alleg

Coast Guard says it has recovered remaining parts of submersible that imploded, killing 5The Coast Guard says it has recovered remaining debris from a submersible that imploded in June on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five onboard