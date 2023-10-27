Members of New York’s influential Tisch family projected faces of the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas onto the side of New York University’s library Monday in a show of support to the college’s Jewish students after posters bearing similar photographs were ripped down at the elite institution’s campus.

'FROZEN' VOICE ACTOR JOSH GAD FEELS 'ALIENATED' BY FELLOW LIBERALS PUSHING ANTISEMITISM AMID ISRAEL-HAMAS WARHe and other supporters stationed the projector inside the NYU Tisch School of the Arts building — named after the family in 1982 in recognition of a donation from Laurence A. and Preston Robert Tisch — so that the massive slideshow was blasted across the street and onto the West 4th Street façade of the university’s library.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Tisch family members project faces of Israeli hostages on NYU building after students caught ripping down posters on campusTisch family projects Israeli hostages onto library in wake of students ripping down posters Read more ⮕

Controversial NYU law student president filmed defacing posters of Hamas hostagesNYU law student president defaces posters of Hamas hostages after blaming Israel for terror attack Read more ⮕

Anti-Israel NYU law student president seen defacing Hamas hostage postersVideo posted to X Wednesday showed Workman and another individual defacing posters of Hamas hostages. Read more ⮕

NYU is failing to protect its Jewish studentsA student-faculty takeover of Elmer Holmes Bobst Library at New York University occurred last Friday, during which protesters chanted grotesque, antisemitic declarations, including “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Read more ⮕

Why does the left hate Israel? Because of its woke Western self-hatredNYU law student president defaces posters of Hamas hostages after blaming Israel for terror attack Read more ⮕

Israeli military says ground forces are expanding Gaza operationsThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕