’Tis the season...for benefits enrollment - Best New Ideas in Money

This transcript was prepared by a transcription service. This version may not be in its final form and may be updated.Stephanie Kelton: Before we start the show, we have some news we wanted to share with our listeners, next week we'll be releasing our last episode of the Best New Ideas in Money.
Beth Pinsker: A lot of people look at their paychecks and they don't think about all the things that they don't see and that magic number that goes into their bank accounts every month. The things that your company offers can maximize your long-term savings a lot.
Beth Pinsker: So every year your company is going to make you re-enroll in the benefits that they offer, at one point or another during the year. A lot of companies do this during the month of October.Beth Pinsker: It sets people up to make a decision towards the end of the year when they might be thinking about end-of-year decisions and next year. headtopics.com
James Rogers: Depending on the stage of life you find yourself in, how you might best take advantage of enrollment season can vary. We asked Beth to give us best practices for three different scenarios. Let's start with a younger worker, at the beginning of their career, we asked for something simple to focus on.
Beth Pinsker: The number one way that psychologists and financial experts and anybody who talks to you about how to work with your money is get it out of your checking account. If it's there, you're going to spend it. You want it to be invisible to you. And your company, your paycheck makes it easy to do that. headtopics.com
Beth Pinsker: You can count the number of paychecks until the end of the year and calculate very easily towards the end of the year that you couldn't calculate at the beginning of the year because there's so many unknowns.