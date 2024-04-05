Tips for Prolonging the Life of Your Candle

You’ll also find tips on how to prolong the life of your candle from Eduardo Valadez , director of marketing at(because when you’ve spent a small fortune on a candle that smells like the most expensive place you’ve ever set foot in, you want it toto about a quarter-inch length. “By shortening the wick, you allow it to burn more slowly and also avoid unsightly black smoke marks around the edge of the glass,” Valadez explains.

Valadez suggests that the first time you burn it, keep it lit for at least two hours until the whole top is liquid wax. “This will help your candle burn more evenly the next time and prevent the wax from tunneling down around the wick. After you’ve put your candle out, you should be sure to realign the wick and trim it before use to prevent smoking and keep the wick from falling. Valadez recommends burning your candles for no longer than four hour

Candle Lifespan Tips Eduardo Valadez Marketing Black Smoke Marks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheCut / 🏆 720. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

5 Tips And Tidbits For Making Life Better This WinterBite Club

Source: bust_magazine - 🏆 151. / 63 Read more »

10 Expert Tips On How To Live A Longer, Healthier LifeWhat is the secret to–if not eternal life, then a very long one, one that’s also well-lived? Kathleen Baird-Murray asks the experts to find out their top tips for longevity.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

How to Back Up Your Digital Life (2024): Hard Drives, Cloud-Based Tools, and TipsBackups are boring, but they’ll save your bacon. Here’s how to make sure your data lives on, even when your PC doesn’t.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

Life Kit's tips of the month: On seafood labels, eye strain and sibling relationshipsOur most memorable and useful expert advice from Life Kit's March episodes, hand-picked by the editors.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Life Kit's tips of the month: On seafood labels, eye strain and sibling relationshipsOur most memorable and useful expert advice from Life Kit's March episodes, hand-picked by the editors.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

It's Time To Declutter Your Financial Life — Here's How, With Expert TipsThere's something about spring that inspires a fresh start. That includes your finances.

Source: mindbodygreen - 🏆 296. / 63 Read more »