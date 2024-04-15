Tips for Packing Light on a 6-Day Vacation

I’m going on a 6-day vacation to Florida this weekend, and my plan is to pack super light! That means everything needs to fit in a carry-on bag . I have traveled this way before and even though it can be difficult to minimize your luggage, it is worth it once you get to your destination.
The floral beach pants are a good example of multi-purpose clothing for travel. As you can see, they can work from the beach, to the street and even to out to dinner. Another multi-purpose item to pack is an oversized white shirt to wear over a dress, under a jacket or as a beach cover up. Or bring a black t-shirt dress to wear casually with sneakers for sight-seeing, under a blazer for a business meeting, or with heels to wear out for the evening.
If you pack light, you will enjoy your trip! If you forget something, you can buy it on your vacation.
Packing Light 6-Day Vacation Florida Carry-On Bag Travel Tips
