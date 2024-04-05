Tips for Moving Forward After a Layoff

Companies around the world have continued to downsize following the overhiring spree during the pandemic. "Going through a layoff is a very emotional experience," says LinkedIn career expert Pooja Chhabria. It's easy to feel lost after the incident, and is therefore important to take a beat to reflect and come up with a game plan for how to move forward. Being laid off is bound to come with new challenges. First, it's important to lean into your community and work on strengthening your network.

"We've seen a 4x increase in someone getting an opportunity if they are referred by someone that they know in that company," she said. When in-between work, it is crucial to use that time wisely to grow professionally. It is also equally important to show how you've grown, she added. Chhabria suggests emphasizing your skills when updating your resume and online professional profiles. She said that "87% of recruiters have told us that they prioritize skills when they vet candidates for roles.

Layoff Downsizing Pandemic Career Community Network Professional Growth Skills

