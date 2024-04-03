Tips for high-paying market research and focus groups

If you'd like to get in on high-paying market research and focus groups, your chances are better if you answer with an income over $50K (a magic number). Don't reject ANYTHING if they present you with a question like, 'Of the following, which would you never drink?' or, 'Of the following, which ones would you consider using?' White women fill up quickly, so if you're not a white woman, let them know in the pre-qualifying survey.
If you can, answer all the way to the end of the pre-qualifying surveys and then reset it. Reading through it all the way will give you an idea of what the study is about so you can influence your answers. These work really well for the higher paying ($100—$500 average) qualitative studies, not those mall surveys where they just want bodies and pay $2.00. I left the industry. I hated i
