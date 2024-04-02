Tips for experiencing the solar eclipse

If you’re inside the path of totality on April 8, you will have about four minutes to take it all in. But what does that mean? Brian Murphy, the director of the Holcomb Observatory at Butler University, wants Hoosiers to be prepared for the solar eclipse and shared these five tips to ensure you get the most out of this once-in-a-lifetime event. 1.

Shadow bands or snake bands “As we near totality, particularly that last minute, we can get what are called snake bands or shadow bands racing across the Earth's surface,” Murphy said. “And that's due to the turbulence in the Earth's atmosphere, and having this thin crescent almost acts like a fluorescent light over the top of a swimming pool. We see these linear bands at the bottom.” 2. Diamond ring effect “The next thing people might note, as they get to the final five seconds of totality, is something we call the diamond ring effect,” Murphy sai

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wrtv / 🏆 598. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Did Tammy Murphy just make Phil Murphy a lame duck in New Jersey?The first lady's exit from the Senate race ended the prospect of a dynasty.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

Gov. Holcomb signs disaster declaration for counties affected by EF-3 tornadoAshlyn Wright joined WRTV as a digital content producer in February 2023.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Governor Holcomb vetoes Indiana Defining Antisemitism billJacqueline is a graduate of Indiana University where she studied Journalism with a concentration in digital journalism.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signs proclamation condemning antisemitism while vetoing bill defining itIndiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has vetoed a bill defining antisemitism and left the future of the bipartisan legislation uncertain

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signs proclamation condemning antisemitism while vetoing bill defining itIndiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has vetoed a bill defining antisemitism and left the future of the bipartisan legislation uncertain. The bill Holcomb rejected on Monday was meant to address antisemitism on college campuses and has become a topic of ongoing debate between lawmakers over the legislative session’s final days.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signs proclamation condemning antisemitism while vetoing bill defining itIndiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has vetoed a bill defining antisemitism and left the future of the bipartisan legislation uncertain.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »