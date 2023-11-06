Tips for a Successful Marathon: Prep, Gear, and Mindset

The 2023 New York City Marathon is Sunday November 5, and if you're signed up this year, you're probably pumped to ready, set, go! But before you take off running, consider these tips for making it to the finish line. A running coach at Nike shares advice on how to best prepare for a marathon, focusing on three keys: prep, gear, and mindset. Beginners should train for six to eight months, while seasoned runners should stick to a plan that includes strength training, mobility, and rest.

