Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has been charged with additional crimes, according to a superseding indictment released Thursday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)on 18 federal charges centered on corruption and bribery. At about the same time, prosecutors say he began a new cycle of alleged criminality, one culminating in his arrest last month for similar alleged acts.

To hammer home the point that Menendez should have known better than to (allegedly) take actions on behalf of that foreign nation, the indictment points to letters written in 2020 and 2022 in which Menendez demanded thatSign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data newsletter from Philip...

Menendez’s alleged actions on behalf of Egypt began with his new relationship. Nadine Menendez (then Nadine Arslanian) was friends with Hana before she began dating the senator. headtopics.com

“From at least in or about January 2018 through at least in or about June 2022,” the Justice Department indictment alleges, “ … the defendants, and others known and unknown, willfully and knowingly combined, conspired, confederated, and agreed together and with each other to have a public official, to wit, ROBERT MENENDEZ, act as an agent of a foreign principal, to wit, the Government of Egypt...

“Recent press reports and a lawsuit suggest that former Congressman David M. Rivera (R-FL-25) worked on behalf of a foreign principal and conducted activities covered under the registration requirements of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA),” the letter. “I therefore request that the Department of Justice review whether Mr. headtopics.com

In May of last year, Menendez again wrote a letter seeking to draw the attention of prosecutors to Rivera’s work. “FARA requires that anyone who agrees to act directly or indirectly on behalf of a foreign principal, including as a ‘public relations counsel, publicity agent, information service employee or political consultant’, register as a foreign agent,” the new...

Read more:

washingtonpost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Doctor And Mom Shares Her Top Tip For Raising Healthy GirlsMeghan Holohan is a contributing writer who covers health and parenting for TODAY.com. She enjoys cooking, yoga, reading, music and walking her two rescue dogs. Follow her on Twitter to see her recent stories.

Prosecutors say a reckless driving suspect bit an NYPD officer's finger tip offProsecutors say a New York City police officer lost his left ring finger up to the first knuckle when a reckless driving suspect bit him

Prosecutors say a reckless driving suspect bit an NYPD officer's finger tip offProsecutors say a New York City police officer lost his left ring finger up to the first knuckle when a reckless driving suspect bit him. Prosecutors say Lenni Rodriguez Cruz could be sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple charges that include leading police on a wild car chase.

Tip leads to arrest of Fairhope man accused of child porn possessionThe arrest followed a five-month investigation that began with a CyberTip received by the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children, authorities said.

Reckless driving suspect bit an NYPD officer's finger tip off: ProsecutorsLenni Rodriguez Cruz, 28, could be sentenced to 25 years in prison for leading police on a wild car chase, crashing into several vehicles and biting a sergeant who was trying to put him in a holding cell.

Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno bruises right hand on foul tip, leaves NLDS Game 3Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno left Game 3 of the NL Division Series in the fifth inning because of a bruised right hand. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Chris Taylor fouled off a bunt attempt while batting against Joe Mantiply. Moreno took the foul off his throwing hand, shaking the hand in pain.