Tiny One Piece Live-Action Detail Reveals Arlong's Connection To A Future Straw Hat Member

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Season 1 of Netflix's live-action One Piece focuses heavily on the relationship between Nami (Emily Rudd) and Arlong (McKinley Belcher III) as it approaches its ending, but a small detail from the finale teases the villain's connection to another Straw Hat Pirate. Arlong serves as the Big Bad of One Piece season 1, going back on his word to spare Nami's village if she can come up with the gold to buy it back from him. Resentful of humans, Arlong and his fellow Fish-Men attack Nami's former home despite her upholding her end of the deal. This leaves Luffy D. Monkey (Iñaki Godoy) and his crew to stop them.

Like Arlong, Jinbe is a Fish-Man, though his camaraderie with the Straw Hat Pirates proves he's less inclined to hate humans than his former crewmate. Jinbe has the sun symbol from One Piece's title card on his chest, highlighting that he's a member — and eventual captain — of the Sun Pirates. Under Jinbe's leadership, the Sun Pirates become allies of the Straw Hats. However, Jinbe eventually leaves his crew to join Luffy's in One Piece's Wano Country Arc.

One Piece's Sun Pirates Explained The Sun Pirates have an interesting history in the One Piece manga and anime, and the original crew is broken up into three separate factions by the time Luffy forms the Straw Hat Pirates. The Sun Pirates, also known as the Fish-Man Pirates, initially consisted of Fish-Man slaves freed by the group's original captain, Fisher Tiger. The pirates had the "Hoof of the Soaring Dragon" branded onto their skin during their enslavement. Once they were free, Fisher Tiger burnt the sun symbol over the original brand, and it became synonymous with the Sun Pirates.

Fisher Tiger died prior to One Piece's opening, and Jinbe briefly took control of the Sun Pirates after. However, the original crew broke up when Jinbe became one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. This pushed Arlong to create the Arlong Pirates introduced in Netflix's live-action One Piece. Meanwhile, another Sun Pirate named Macro struck out on his own, while the remainder of the crew accepted pardons and returned to their home on Fish-Man Island. They eventually return to the sea, reforming the Sun Pirates with Jinbe at the helm yet again. He continues to be their captain until becoming the Straw Hat Pirates' helmsman.

Will Jinbe Appear In One Piece Season 2? Although One Piece season 1 teases Jinbe with its final title card, it's unlikely the character will show up in season 2. Jinbe isn't introduced until later in the One Piece anime, and he doesn't become part of Luffy's crew until the Wano Country Arc, which won't be adapted for quite some time. Unless Netflix's One Piece makes some major changes to the source material's timeline, Jinbe and the Sun Pirates won't appear in the next batch of episodes.

Of course, One Piece's biggest character rewrite sees Monkey D. Garp (Vincent Regan) coming into the live-action series earlier than he should. Luffy's grandfather plays a larger role in the Netflix show, and he shows up well ahead of his anime counterpart. The Netflix series also fleshes out Koby's (Morgan Davies) story in further depth, suggesting it's taking liberties with certain characters from the original story. As such, it's possible viewers will meet certain Straw Hat Pirates earlier in the live-action One Piece. Still, there are a few more Luffy needs to recruit before the show can get to Jinbe.