Accomplished Fort Worth chef Christian Lehrmann will branch out to add a restaurant in a new golf entertainment venue opening in 2024, a partnership with Westworth Village at the city-owned

The center, adjacent to the current clubhouse at 6520 White Settlement Road, will pair a 100-seat upstairs restaurant and bar with a sprawling burger grill and outdoor patio, plus 42 hitting bays and a practice area, according to the

In 2021, the company presented the deal to Westworth Village leaders claiming it would be comparable to Dallas-based Topgolf. Chef Christian Lehrmann of Tinie’s and Sidesaddle Saloon will do the menu for a new golf entertainment center at Hawks Creek in Westworth Village.“I’m doing this number one, because I’m an avid golfer, and number two, because the idea is to make this a neighborhood destination,” Lehrmann said last week.That’s a nod to the days of intercontinental bombing missions from what is now a U.S. Navy joint reserve air base nearby. headtopics.com

The restaurant will overlook a Trinity River tributary named Farmers Branch, 1 mile west of the Airfield Falls public park and waterfall.An artist’s rendition of the new restaurant and bar by Tinie’s/Sidesaddle Saloon chef Christian Lehman inside the UnderPar Life golf entertainment facility in Westworth Village.The UnderPar Life restaurant will be more extensive than Courtside Kitchen’s, Lehrmann said.His primary restaurant remains Tinies, 113 S. Main St.

