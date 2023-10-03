Tinder app let scammers swipe my photos, N.J. woman says in class action suit

Anthony G. Attrino | NJ Advance Media for NJ.comThe 38-year-old woman from Elmwood Park states in court papers she signed up for Tinder in 2018 and was permanently banned for unknown reasons the following year.The woman received a direct message Dec. 1, 2022, from a friend on Instagram who warned her that someone named “Gloria” was using her pictures on Tinder.

A New Jersey woman has filed a class action suit against Tinder, claiming the dating app’s photo verification system doesn’t work and has allowed potential scammers to steal her images and use them as “verified” on fake accounts.

The 38-year-old woman from Elmwood Park states in court papers she signed up for Tinder in 2018 and was permanently banned for unknown reasons the following year.

“(She) was confused about why she was banned because she had barely used her account since signing up,” states the suit, filed Sept. 27, in Superior Court of Bergen County. The l

The woman received a direct message Dec. 1, 2022, from a friend on Instagram who warned her that someone named “Gloria” was using her pictures on Tinder.

The woman “became horrified when she noticed that the ‘Gloria’ profile had been ‘verified’ by (Tinder).”

A spokesperson for Tinder did not respond Monday to a request for comment on the suit.

The lawsuit claims that Tinder promotes its photo verification system and requires users to take a video selfie as a safety measure.

The photo is verified “if the person in your video selfie passes both the Liveness check and 3D Face Authentication step,” Tinder states in instructions for verification, according to the lawsuit.

But the person who created the “Gloria” account was somehow able to bypass the verification process, even with photos stolen from the user who sued, according to the complaint.

Tinder’s “photo verification process does nothing to verify the user’s identity – it lacks the capability to detect whether a selfie was actually taken by the user at the time they seek verification,” the suit alleges.

“It simply compares the stolen public photos against other stolen public photos,” the suit alleges.

Tinder further gives users the false impression that verified users “who are mostly likely scammers, have been confirmed as real and authentic,” according to the suit.

The reason for the fake accounts, according to the suit, is so that scammers can “catfish” real users, striking up conversations, moving the conversations to other platforms and digging for personal information.

“This is to gain information which may be exploited by convincing the target to voluntarily send the scammer money, disclose their sensitive personal information, or click on a link containing malware,” the suit says.

The lawsuit claims the woman’s photos continue to be used on fake accounts. In addition, as recently as March, the woman found another falsely verified Tinder account using a friend’s photo.

She claims she’s suffered “substantial damage to her reputation caused by scammers” posing as her online and blames Tinder for “false advertising and deceptive business practices.”

The woman has filed the suit on behalf of all New Jersey Tinder users under New Jersey’s Consumer Fraud Act.

One of the attorneys who filed the suit, Todd Friedman, of California, reached a $24 million settlement with Tinder after accusing the dating app of age discrimination,The suit was based on fees for a premium membership that cost $10 more for people age 30 and up. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reversed the lower court’s approval of that settlement by a 2-1 margin in 2021, the law journal reported.

