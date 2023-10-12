Timothée Chalamet shows us a world of pure imagination in new 'Wonka' trailer

The trailer also shows Wonka showing off his inventions, including his chocolate maker, and the moment people try his chocolate for the first time.

According to a synopsis of the film, the story will focus on the young Wonka and how he became a famous chocolatier, as well as his earliest adventures. It was announced in 2021 that Chalamet would be taking on the role of Wonka and that Paul King would direct the film.The upcoming film also stars Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, Academy Award-nominated actress Sally Hawkins, Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key and "Mr. Bean" star Rowan Atkinson.

"Wonka" marks the third time Roald Dahl's 1964 novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" has been adapted for the big screen. Gene Wilder portrayed Willy Wonka in the 1971 movie adaptation "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," and Johnny Depp portrayed the eccentric chocolate factory owner in the 2005 version, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."The 2005 film touched on the chocolatier's candy ambitions as a result of being raised by a candy-hating father who was a dentist. headtopics.com

