Timing of Umbilical Cord Clamping Could Save Lives of Premature Babies

The timing of a simple, standard part of childbirth could mean the difference between life and death for premature babies, a pair of new evidence reviews have concluded. Preemies whose umbilical cords are clamped 30 seconds to two minutes after birth are less likely to die before leaving the hospital, compared to those whose cords are immediately clamped, researchers report in the Nov. 14 issue of The Lancet.

“Our new findings are the best evidence to date that waiting to clamp the umbilical cord can save the lives of some premature babies,” said lead researcher Dr. Anna Lene Seidler. from the University of Sydney in Australia. Almost 13 million babies are born prematurely each year worldwide, and close to 1 million die shortly after birth, Seidler said. Holding off clamping the umbilical cord allows blood to flow from the placenta to the baby while the baby’s lungs fill with air, potentially easing the transition into breathing, researchers said. The extended blood flow also could reduce the risk of iron deficiency in the infan

