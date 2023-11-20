Timeline: The History of Climate Change Awareness and Action

This year's U.N. climate conference, taking place Nov. 30-Dec. 12 in Dubai, marks the world's 28th leadership gathering to confront global warming since the first "Conference of the Parties" in 1995. But the world has known for far longer of the existential threat posed by climate change, caused mainly by the burning of fossil fuels.1800s - For about 6,000 years before the industrial era, global levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) remained around 280 parts per million ("ppm").

Several European scientists begin studying how different gases trap atmospheric heat and in the 1890sof Sweden calculates the temperature effect from doubling atmospheric CO2 levels, demonstrating how burning fossil fuels will warm the planet.1958 - American scientist Charles David Keeling starts systematically measuring CO2 levels over Hawaii's Mauna Loa Observatory, resulting in the famed "Keeling Curve" that shows the steady increase of CO2 in the atmosphere.1979 - The first World Climate Conference is held in Geneva, Switzerland, leading to the establishment of the World Climate Programme and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).1988 - The IPCC is officially established by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to provide scientific assessments on climate change.1992 - The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is adopted, setting the objective of stabilizing greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system.1997 - The Kyoto Protocol is adopted, committing developed countries to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.2015 - The Paris Agreement is adopted, aiming to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.2021 - The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is held in Glasgow, Scotland, resulting in various commitments and agreements to address climate change





Reuters » / 🏆 2. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

African Diaspora International Film Fest lights up NYC Nov. 24-Dec.10The African Diaspora International Film Festival is gearing up to mark its 31st anniversary Nov. 24 through Dec. 10

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 197. / 28,125 Read more »

Turkey Trot 5K/10K coming to Lincolnwood Nov. 19; early bird deadline is Nov. 12Lincolnwood will hold its annual Turkey Trot 5K and 10K event, plus a Drumstick Dash for kids, at Proesel Park on Nov. 19, 2023. Early bird registration ends Nov. 12.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

AMC's Best Christmas Ever 2023 Movies ScheduleAMC's month-long Christmas celebration begins Nov. 26 and runs until Dec. 26.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 672. / 20,16 Read more »

The rock band Tool is coming to Pa. soon: Here’s how to get ticketsThe group will be in Allentown on Nov. 7 and in Philadelphia on Nov. 16.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 395. / 23,4375 Read more »

DiGiorno’s Thanksgiving pizzas on sale today - turkey and sides on a crust with cheeseThe pizzas will be sold online on Wednesdays through Nov. 22, 2023, starting Nov. 1.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 395. / 23,4375 Read more »

How to watch the new Great American Family Christmas movies this weekend (11/4-11/5)New movies will debut at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 395. / 23,4375 Read more »