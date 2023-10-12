Timeline: A look into the long history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

, issued by the British government in 1917, announced Britain's promise for a "national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine, which was then under the rule of the Ottoman Empire.

Ongoing clashes between Palestinian Arabs and Jewish migrants in the region led to hundreds of deaths.Library of Congress / IDF Mapping Unit / ABC News Illustration Palestinians refused to recognize the resolution, and violent conflict between both groups continued., thus beginning the Israeli-Arab War, with five Arab states fighting against the creation of the state.

The Gaza Strip is a 140 square mile strip of land along the Mediterranean Sea surrounded by Israel and Egypt. It is currently home to roughly 2 million people. It ended in 1993, when Israel's then-Prime Minister of Israel Yitzhak Rabin, and then-leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Yasir Arafat signed the Oslo accords, which declared the PLO as a representative for the Palestinian people and recognized Israel's "right to exist in peace," according to the United States Department of State. headtopics.com

These restrictions have been a concern of humanitarian groups around the world about the conditions in which Palestinians are forced to live., Palestinians are "denied adequate housing, access to services while subjected to forced evictions and movement restrictions.

Hamas launched thousands of missile attacks on Israel, and Israel fired massive strikes in retaliation.

Read more:

ABC »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Bay Area residents with Israeli, Palestinian family living with fear of an uncertain futureIn San Francisco, there are common bonds between those who have loved ones in both places

Country Music Stars Weigh In on Israeli-Palestinian ConflictKasey Musgraves condemned antisemitism and racism, while expressing sympathy for Israelis and Palestinians killed in clashes since Hamas' attack on Israel.

AP PHOTOS: Rockets sail and tanks roll in Israeli-Palestinian war's 5th dayA Palestinian mother kneels beside the body of her dead son.

Turkish president, Saudi crown prince discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflictBombing civilian settlements unacceptable, Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells Mohammed bin Salman - In separate phone call with Algerian counterpart, Erdogan underlines need to end tensions before they spill over to other countries.

Rockets sail and tanks roll in Israeli-Palestinian war's 5th dayA Palestinian mother kneels beside the body of her dead son. Israelis crouch beside stone walls to shield themselves from rockets.

New Colorado lawmaker faces criticism for stance on Israeli-Palestinian conflictTim Hernández was selected to fill a vacancy by a committee of fellow Denver Democrats, and at 26, he's the first member of Gen Z to join the legislature.