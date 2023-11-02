Time to Book Profits as Market Rebound Could Face Headwinds

Investors have correctly anticipated every Fed rate move this year, but that hasn’t stopped traders from overreacting to every announcement. As for my 3x ETF trade that bought this bounce, this is passing the tipping point between offense and defense.

The index broke through 4,200 support/resistance and now rests just under the 200dma. It wouldn’t surprise me to see this rebound run into some headwinds. Less sustainable is triggering a powerful short squeeze, and that is what would cause me to punch out and collect profits over the next few sessions.

