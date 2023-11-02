Time Scientist Explains How Their Research Has Influenced Their View on Life

I have spent the last 15 years trying to answer questions such as: Why does time slow down in near death situations? Does time really pass more quickly as you get older?My attempts to answer these questions often involve putting people into extreme situations to explore how their experience of time is affected.

. This is because some of the brain areas involved in the regulation of emotional and physiological arousal are also involved in the processing of time. During heightened emotion, the activation caused by the brain attempts to maintain stability, which alters its ability to process time.

Changes in our experience of time are most profound during periods of extreme emotion. In near death experiences, like my car crash for example, time slows to the point of stopping. We don't know why our brains distort sensory information during trauma.. Our perception of time may be fundamental to our fight and flight response. This insight into time has taught me that in times of crisis, knee jerk responses are unlikely to be the best ones.

We no longer had a choice about how and when we spent our time. Home-time, work-time and me-time were suddenly rolled into one. This loss of control over our schedules made us pay attention to time. Unfortunately, one downside to having greater awareness of time is greater realization of just how finite it is.

Knowing that my actions and emotions can have a profound impact on my sense of time opens the tantalizing possibility that one day I might be able to control my own experience of time.

