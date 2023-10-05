Time’s up for Christie allies urging Democrats to switch parties to vote against Trump in primary

Supporters of Chris Christie's 2024 Republican presidential campaign who are courting New Hampshire Democrats to cast a ballot in support of the former New Jersey governor and against former President Donald Trump in the state's upcoming lead-off primary are out of time.

But with Trump not taking the stage in the initial GOP presidential nomination debates, Christie has pledged to 'confront' Trump elsewhere on the campaign trail to make sure that the former president is not the Republican Party's 2024 standard-bearer. As he runs for the White House a second time, Christie is once again concentrating his efforts in New Hampshire.

Read more:

FoxNews »

New Agatha Christie mystery in San Jose is not your average Agatha Christie mysteryHeidi Armbruster’s “Mrs. Christie” explores the famed mystery writer’s still-unexplained 11-day disappearance.

Pro-Christie groups urge New Hampshire Democrats to back him in GOP primaryJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle

Chris Christie asks voters if they want Trump, 'a convicted felon,' as presidentAsher Notheis is a social media producer at the Washington Examiner, where he was previously a breaking news reporter. A Liberty University graduate who has spent most of his life in Virginia, Asher started writing articles for his college newspaper before writing stories for the College Fix. After graduating in 2021, he started writing for the Washington Examiner on the breaking news team. Follow him on X: AsherNotheis

Chris Christie calls Vivek Ramaswamy a Donald Trump 'wingman'Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie is attacking rival Vivek Ramaswamy for his overt support of former President Donald Trump, saying he is 'practically his wingman.'

Trump rips Republicans for not teaming up to fight ‘radical left Democrats’Former President Donald Trump criticized the Republican Party Wednesday amid its move to replace House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Trump Campaign Already Claiming Democrats Trying to 'Steal the 2024 Election'Republican Party politicians are so far 'silent' about the lie, said MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes, 'even though every last one knows how dangerous all this is.'