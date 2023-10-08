‘Time is of the essence’ to retrieve hostages: Counterterrorism expert issues urgent warning over Israel war

Counterterrorism expert Aaron Cohen issued a critical message to the Israel military Sunday, warning officials to 'work very quickly' to retrieve hostages before the situation escalates beyond control.

During his appearance on 'Fox & Friends Weekend,' Sunday, the former Israeli special operator optimistically reminded co-host Pete Hegseth that Israel is a 'master' of hostage rescue, giving them a slight advantage in their retrieval operation.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Dozens of NY law enforcement leaders stranded in Israel during counterterrorism trainingWestchester County DA Miriam E. Rocah confirmed that six law enforcement leaders from Westchester County are among a 32-member New York delegation stranded in Israel.

‘Times is of the essence’ to retrieve hostages: Counterterrorism expert issues urgent warning over Israel warCounterterrorism expert Aaron Cohen reacts to the Israel-Palestine conflict and breaks down the best strategy for retrieving hostages as soon as possible.

‘Worst attack on Israel since the Yom Kippur War’: Blinken condemns Hamas attack on IsraelHe cited indiscriminate violence against Israeli civilians, some of whom were taken hostage.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.