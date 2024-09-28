Timberwolves Trade Karl-Anthony Towns To Knicks For Randle, DiVincenzo And Draft Pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves are sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle , Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round draft pick in a franchise-altering deal for both sides, a person with knowledge of the deal said Friday night.
Towns got caught up in a personality struggle in 2018 with former teammate and fellow All-Star Jimmy Butler, who requested a trade after one season and used a scorched-Earth method of forcing his way out. Towns found the injury bug more recently, too, with a strained calf limiting him to 29 games in 2022-23. And his mother's death from COVID-19 complications in 2020 took a personal toll.
The Wolves get a three-time All-Star power forward in Randle, plus a sharpshooter in DiVincenzo coming off a career-best season and a first-rounder to offset some of the draft capital they sent to Utah in the trade for Gobert.
