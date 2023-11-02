Timberwolves propinan a Nuggets su 1ra derrota; los aplastan por 110-89

Karl-Anthony Towns agregó 21 puntos y ocho rebotes, mientras que Mike Conley añadió 17 unidades al atinar siete de nueve disparos por los Timberwolves (2-2), quienes convirtieron 26 de 27 tiros libres y tuvieron la ventaja de principio a fin. El serbio Nikola Jokic totalizó 25 puntos y 10 rebotes, mientras que Jamal Murray anotó 14 tantos por los Nuggets (4-1), quienes atinaron apenas seis de 33 triples. Michael Porter Jr. embocó dos de 11 disparos de campo.

