Tim Walz Campaigns Across Georgia and Wisconsin

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz speaks to supporters at a Democratic campaign office in Macon, Ga., Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz poses for a picture at the Whitewater Music Hall Brewing Company Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Wausau, Wis. Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz speaks to supporters at a Democratic campaign office in Macon, Ga., Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.

Walz, the governor of Minnesota, planned to meet young voters on the college campus before the game’s afternoon kickoff. Walz has leaned intoas a football coach and teacher while campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid, making multiple recent visits to university campuses to engage with students.

The visit comes before the debate Tuesday between Walz and Donald Trump’s running mate, Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio. After Saturday’s game, Walz will travel to northern Michigan for final debate prep before the faceoff, according to a source familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private preparations.in Wisconsin, and was expected to attend a college football game, too — the prime-time matchup between Georgia and Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Michigan is one of the key battleground states in November’s presidential election. While Harris has made multiple visits to Detroit since launching her campaign in July, Walz has focused his efforts on other areas of the state, including a recent trip to Grand Rapids, Michigan’s second-largest city.

Walz has continued to engage with young voters on the campaign trail, including a recent visit to Michigan State University. In 2022, Michigan saw therate nationwide as Democrats made historic gains in the state. Energizing similar voters could be crucial for Harris’ this year.

