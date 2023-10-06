Tim McGraw shares his first photo with Faith Hill to celebrate wedding anniversary

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill continue to prove love is still alive. The country star took to his Instagram to celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary, posting a photo of the two of them on the night they met. 'This is the very first picture ever taken of us, the very first time we ever met back in spring of 1994. This was backstage of the 'New Faces' show at the Country Radio Seminar....

I talk about it all the time, and they're like, 'I ain't singing with you, dad.'' McGraw has also been open about he and Hill experiencing their share of hardships in the 27 years they've been together.

