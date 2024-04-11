Tim Kring Reportedly Shopping New Heroes Follow-Up Series: Heroes: Eclipsed

Premiering in 2006, Tim Kring 's Heroes would make waves across the pop culture landscape with its unique take on superheroes in an all-too-real world – with 'Save the cheerleader, save the world' becoming the show's mysterious mantra. The NBC series would go onto run for four seasons, finally ending its run in 2010.
But the show's universe would be revisited five years later with the 2015 limited series Heroes Reborn, which would introduce a new group of super-powered individuals who would be linked to the original series with appearances from Jack Coleman (Noah Bennet), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Dr. Mohinder Suresh), Masi Oka (Hiro Nakamura), and Greg Grunberg (Matt Parkman). Now – nearly ten years since the limited series and during the same week that brought a solar eclipse (fans of the franchise will understand the importance of that) – Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Kring is reportedly shopping a new follow-up, Heroes: Eclipsed. HEROES — Pictured: 'Heroes' Logo — NBC Photo Stemming from Universal Television and with Kring and his manager, Mosaic's Jordan Cerf, set to executive produce, the overview for Heroes: Eclipsed read a lot like 'Reborn.' Set years after the original & follow-up series, the project would focus on another group of super-powered individuals who look to save the world from those looking to control it – as well as those with power
Tim Kring Heroes Heroes: Eclipsed TV Series Super-Powered Individuals Follow-Up Series
