Tim Ballard, of ‘Sound of Freedom’ fame, accused of sexual misconduct

Tim Ballard, whose tales of going undercover to rescue children from international sex traffickers inspired the box office hit ‘Sound of Freedom,’ has been accused of sexually assaulting five women who joined him on his sting operations.

The allegations center on Ballard’s sting operations to purportedly rescue trafficked women and children outside the United States, missions referred to in the lawsuit as “OPS.” According to the filing, Ballard began using a tactic called the “couples ruse,” in which he and a female partner would go undercover as a married couple to try to ensnare traffickers.

But, the complaint states, Ballard began abusing the couples tactic, eventually using “spiritual manipulation to coerce them into sexual contact.” The suit claims that the organization and its board members were aware of Ballard’s conduct and that the program was “adopted and accepted” by the organization as “standard policy and procedure.” Reports from the plaintiffs about Ballard’s misconduct were ignored or silenced, the filing alleges. headtopics.com

OUR and its board, who were also named as defendants in the lawsuit, said in a statement that the nonprofit “categorically denies the allegations as they relate to OUR.”The organization added that the suit’s descriptions of the board’s “intentions and actions” are “entirely misguided and speculative.

Ballard is also alleged to have told the women that engaging in sex play with him would improve their own marriages, while also advising that they not tell their husbands about these acts, lest it compromise their mission.reported, based on anonymous sources, that Ballard had exited OUR over sexual misconduct allegations. headtopics.com

After Ballard was accused of sexual misconduct in September, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints condemned what they called his “morally unacceptable behavior.” Shortly after,(R) addressed the developments in a news conference, calling the accusations against Ballard “incredibly disturbing” and “unconscionable” if true. Ballard has reportedly been seeking a U.S.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Tim Ballard, who inspired 'Sound of Freedom' movie, sued by 5 women for sexual assaultMinyvonne Burke is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News.

Tim Ballard, activist who inspired ‘Sound of Freedom' movie, sued over sexual abuse allegationsFive women on Monday sued the founder of an anti-child-trafficking group that inspired a popular movie this year, alleging he sexually manipulated, abused and…

Allegations against Tim Ballard ‘ought to be taken seriously,’ Utah A.G. Sean Reyes saysSalt Lake Tribune political coverage for Utah.

Read the lawsuit 5 women filed against Tim BallardThe Salt Lake Tribune breaking news in Utah, Salt Lake City and the surrounding area.

Utah AG's spokesman tries to shut down 2News questions about lawsuit against Tim BallardUtah Attorney General Sean Reyes insisted his office received no complaints against O.U.R. founder Tim Ballard despite claims to the contrary.

Breaking: Five women have filed a lawsuit accusing OUR’s Tim Ballard of sexual assaultSalt Lake Tribune political coverage for Utah.