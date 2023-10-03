TikTok’s hiring top execs from China-based ByteDance probed by senators

TikTok parent ByteDance’s torrid revenue growth has slowed sharply: report

Attention TikTokers: It’s not a good idea to smash your own face with a hammer, despite what viral trend may tell you Sens. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, and Republican Marsha Blackburn said in a letter on Tuesday to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew that the personnel moves further call “into question the independence of TikTok’s operations and the security of its US users’ information.

TikTok, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, is used by more than 150 million Americans and has faced calls from US lawmakers for a “The personnel changes give the impression that TikTok is attempting to preserve ByteDance’s influence over TikTok while avoiding suspicion,” the senators wrote, asking for a detailed account of security protocols being imposed on ByteDance employees that transfer from China to the US.

“The personnel changes give the impression that TikTok is attempting to preserve ByteDance’s influence over TikTok while avoiding suspicion,” Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn wrote.Sen. Maria Cantwell has been working with the White House and other lawmakers on a revised bill to address concerns about TikTok and other foreign-owned apps. headtopics.com

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, who sought unanimously consent to win approval for legislation to ban TikTok in May, plans to force a vote on the issue later this year. “We need to come back to it and we need to ban it,” he told Reuters last month. “(TikTok) has hired lobbyists by the bazillion, they are in the halls constantly and they have been able to stop progress.”and another Chinese-owned app, WeChat, a unit of Tencent, but a series of court decisions blocked bans from taking effect.

