TikTok's $1 Billion Creator Fund to End in 2023

TikTok's $1 billion creator fund will end on December 16th, 2023. Creators in the US, UK, Germany, and France will no longer be able to monetize their content through the fund. The low payouts have made it difficult for creators to earn a living solely from the fund. TikTok introduced the Creativity Program in February to provide higher payouts based on views and engagement metrics.

