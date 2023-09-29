TikTok promotes illegal steroids to teens who want to look like Captain America, nonprofit warns

TikTok has been accused of promoting “toxic” diet culture, encouraging frivolous spending and pushing Chinese propaganda — and now a nonprofit is warning that the video-sharing si… “They’re being marketed to young men by influencers who are deliberately saying, ‘If you want to be like Captain America, you’ve got to take these drugs’,” CCDH founder and CEO Imran Ahmed said after the study was released Thursday.

The Chinese-owned app — which has 87 million users in the US, many of them under age — has been accused of promoting a “toxic” diet culture, encouraging frivolous spending, and pushing. The nonprofit’s study focused on TikTok videos which promoted a class of steroid-like drugs (SLDs) that include anabolic-androgenic steroids (AAS), peptides, and Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs).

“Videos with hashtags promoting SLDs were viewed by US users up to 587 million times in the last three years, including up to 420 million views from US users aged under 24,” according to the CCDH.The Center for Countering Digital Hate claims that TikToks target young men by promoting steroid-like drugs that are illegal to sell over the counter. In one post, a user says that even Captain America needs the drugs to achieve his enviable physique.

the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate says popular videos encouraging the use of the products for aesthetic or athletic gain are being posted by influencers who often downplay the risks associated with them.

“They’re being marketed to young men by influencers who are deliberately saying, ‘If you want to be like Captain America, you’ve got to take these drugs’,” CCDH founder and CEO Imran Ahmed said after the study was released Thursday.

showed a young man deadlifting with text that said his mother asked: “First protein powder, now creatine. What’s next…steroids?” The clip then cuts to a clip of bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman saying “Yeah buddy!”

Adolescents who use protein powder supplements may have as much as a “five-fold higher risk of new use of steroids and other muscle-building products,” CCDH claimed.nodded to the link between protein powder and steroid use, showing a man discovering a vile of drugs in his whey protein powder container. “I found something in the whey,” the post said in a play on words.

A slew of comments called out that the mysterious bottle of drugs is “something called roids.”post

that has garnered over 2.4 million views, a teen who said he was 13 years old documented his “30-day steroids transformation” where a slideshow of images showed him becoming increasingly muscular.

Among the SARMs gaining popularity on the ByteDance-owned app is MK-2866. Though it’s an SLD that’s banned from being sold or purchased for humans, MK-2866 is still being sold for recreational use by third-party supplement companies.