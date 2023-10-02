TikTok parent ByteDance turns $6 billion operating profit in 2023’s first quarter: WSJ

ByteDance, the privately held parent of China-based social-media video-sharing app TikTok, managed a $6 billion profit in the first quarter of 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported late Monday. That marks a big turnaround since 2021, when the company had an operating loss of $7 billion, according to the Journal. In 2022, ByteDance reported a 38% increase in revenue to $85.
ByteDance, the privately held parent of China-based social-media video-sharing app TikTok, managed a $6 billion profit in the first quarter of 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported late Monday. That marks a big turnaround since 2021, when the company had an operating loss of $7 billion, according to the Journal. In 2022, ByteDance reported a 38% increase in revenue to $85.2 billion, as it cut back on costs, following 80% growth in 2021, the Journal reported, citing a financial document sent to employees.
WSJ: Top Democrats Privately Worried About BidenDespite publicly supporting President Joe Biden's reelection campaign, many top Democrats privately are worried, The Wall Street Journal reported.