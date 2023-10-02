TikTok parent ByteDance turns $6 billion operating profit in 2023’s first quarter: WSJ

ByteDance, the privately held parent of China-based social-media video-sharing app TikTok, managed a $6 billion profit in the first quarter of 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported late Monday. That marks a big turnaround since 2021, when the company had an operating loss of $7 billion, according to the Journal. In 2022, ByteDance reported a 38% increase in revenue to $85.

ByteDance, the privately held parent of China-based social-media video-sharing app TikTok, managed a $6 billion profit in the first quarter of 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported late Monday. That marks a big turnaround since 2021, when the company had an operating loss of $7 billion, according to the Journal. In 2022, ByteDance reported a 38% increase in revenue to $85.2 billion, as it cut back on costs, following 80% growth in 2021, the Journal reported, citing a financial document sent to employees.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

| TikTok Parent ByteDance Turns Operating Profit, Sees Revenue SlowThe Chinese social-media company reported an operating profit of more than $20 billion as its valuation fell by about 26%.

ByteDance's valuation slumps by a quarter in stock buybackByteDance's valuation slumps by a quarter in stock buyback - source

Evergrande chairman investigated over offshore asset transfersEvergrande chairman investigated over offshore asset transfers - WSJ

WSJ Opinion: The Second Republican Debate: Any Winners?Journal Editorial Report: The candidates chose to avoid Trump, which could be a mistake. Images: Reuters/Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

WSJ Opinion: Hits and Misses of the WeekJournal Editorial Report: The week's best and worst from Kim Strassel, Bill McGurn and Dan Henninger. Images: AP/AFP/Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

WSJ: Top Democrats Privately Worried About BidenDespite publicly supporting President Joe Biden's reelection campaign, many top Democrats privately are worried, The Wall Street Journal reported.