TikTok Criticized for Allowing Hate Speech and Pro-Palestinian Bias

Some of the largest and most influential social media giants in the world — TikTok, Instagram and Facebook — all feature more pro-Palestinian hashtags than pro-Israel hashtags, per a recent Washington Post article. But some experts are calling out TikTok specifically as doing the worst job at preventing hate speech on its platform. According to The Post article, the 'number of TikTok videos with the #freepalestine hashtag is dramatically higher than those with #standwithisrael.

,' some Republicans in Congress have argued in the weeks since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israeli, American and other citizens. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., said TikTok was 'digital fentanyl' sponsored by China, also calling out antisemitic content and 'hate' being reported against Jewish-Americans on the CCP-connected app. But The Washington Post reported Monday that Facebook and Instagram 'show a remarkably similar gap' between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel content on their platform

