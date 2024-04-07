Tight Race for NHL's MVP: Four Players Deserve Hart Trophy

There are only two certainties about the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2024: One player will win, and three fan bases will be mad. This is going to be one of the most fascinating awards in recent NHL history, and it could be one of the tightest Hart Trophy votes ever. Here is the simple truth: There are four players who deserve to win the NHL ’s MVP , as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

In alphabetical order, Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid have all had extraordinary seasons and would be worthy winners. In other seasons, or an alternate universe where the ‘N’ in NHL stands for New York, Artemi Panarin would have a realistic chance of winning as wel

