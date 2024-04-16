Tight Race at FIDE World Championship Candidates Tournament

The fields are rounding the final turn at both the FIDE World Championship Candidates Tournament and the FIDE Women’s World Championship Candidates Tournament now being played in Toronto, and it’s still anybody’s race.

The winner of the open tournament earns a title match with Chinese world champ GM Ding Liren, while Chinese GM Ju Wenjun will face the winner of the women’s tourney. Black backs off with 26…Qd5, but the next five moves show White relentlessly advancing as Black’s pieces fall back. With his time growing short, Black took just two minutes for 30. h5 Bd7? and pays the price: 31. Rxe8 Bxe8 32. Nf5 33. Qb4 b5? 34. Ne7+ Kh8 35. Nd5!, discovering an attack on the loose Black knight on f8 that is decisive. Caruana resigned, as 35…c5 36. Qxc5 Nd7 37. Nxf6 Nxc5 38. Rxe8+ Rxe8 39. Nxe8 wins a piece.

The material edge is nice, but the attack on the Black king is even more potent: 33…Qb2 34. Qd7 Qb3 35. Qf5 Ng6 36. Rxg6+!, and Black resigned as 36…fxg6 37. Qxg6+ Kh8 38. Qh6+ Kg8 39. Qxg5+ Kh7 40. Qg6+ Kh8 41. Re4 leaves mate just around the corner.On the women’s side, the two Chinese entrants are also not showing any hometown favoritism.

It’s all over on 49. Qb2 Rh8 50. Bf3 Rh2 51. Qc1, and Tan resigned not needing to see 51…Rd2+ 52. Ke1 Qg3+ 53. Kf1 Qf2 mate.Nakamura-Caruana, FIDE World Championship Candidates Tournament, Toronto, April 2024

