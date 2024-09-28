Tigers Clinch 121st Loss, Officially Making The Nationals Worst Team In Modern MLB History

became the worst team in modern MLB history on Friday, earning their 121st loss of the season with a loss against the Tigers.
On Tuesday, the White Sox avoided their first opportunity to set the record against the Angels. They stormed back in the eighth inning, scoring three runs to put them on top against the Angels. Before that game, the White Sox were 0-94 this season when trailing by the seventh inning. Now, they're 1-94 in that category.Again, on Wednesday, the White Sox avoided setting the record.
The team will also have to decide whether to pick up the $25 million club option on infielder Yoán Moncada, who missed most of this season with an adductor injury. Moncada is one of only four players whose 2025 salaries are currently set, as others like Crochet will be eligible for salary arbitration.
With the White Sox eclipsing the record, Getz emphasized on Tuesday his and the organization's appreciation for White Sox fans this season.
MLB Washington Nationals Detroit Tigers Worst Team Record Chris Getz
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Andrew Vaughn and White Sox Cannot Avoid Record 121st DefeatThe Detroit Tigers beat Chicago 4-1 and the Sox have the most losses in a season since 1899
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »