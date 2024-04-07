Tiger Woods prepares for Masters with new caddie

Woods, 48, flew from Stuart, Florida to Augusta on Sunday and spent some time at the club's practice area with his caddie, Lance Bennett . Woods and Bennett worked together at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles in February. It will be the first time Woods and Bennett have worked together at Augusta National. Woods' former caddie, Joe LaCava, who helped him win his fifth green jacket in 2019, is now working as Patrick Cantlay 's full-time caddie.

This week, Woods will attempt to set a Masters record by making the cut for the 24th consecutive time. Last year, he made the 36-hole cut and tied. In his last start, Woods was forced to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational during the second round because of illness. The 15-time major champion later confirmed that he was battling the flu. Woods also dealt with lower back tightness during that tournament., Woods' former teammate at Stanford and a golf analyst for NBC Sports, said on a conference call last week that Woods was suffering from lower back problems. "He's trying to formulate a strategy and approach that he can work within given the constraints that he's presented with -- and he's got some constraints," Begay said "He's got zero mobility in that left ankle and really has low-back challenges now, which he knew he was going to have." Woods' appearance at the Genesis Invitational, which benefits his foundation, was his only appearance on the PGA Tour this seaso

