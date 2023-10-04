Tiger Woods orchestrated Phil Mickelson's British Open dinner snub, new book claims

Tiger Woods’ son earns spot in national golf championship — with legendary dad as his caddyTiger Woods leaving comfort zone at ‘critical point’ is chance to enhance legacy
At the height of the rivalry between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, the battle between the two leagues felt more like the equivalent of the war between WCW and the WWE in the 1990s, and at other times, it mirrored a high school spat.
When it comes to how Tiger Woods had Phil Mickelson snubbed from a private dinner during the week of the 150th Open Championship in 2022, it certainly seemed more like the latter.from Alan Shipnuck's upcoming book "LIV and Let Die," Woods had Mickelson kept out of a private dinner for Open winners held at the R&A clubhouse.
The Open was taking place shortly after LIV Golf had launched its first event in June 2022, and tensions were high between golfers from the Saudi-backed league and those who remained loyal to the PGA Tour.
Tigers Woods reportedly had a hand in Phil Mickelson not being invited to British Open’s champions dinner in 2022.He didn’t mention any pressure being put on the R&A to keep him away from events.