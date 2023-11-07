'Tiger King' Star Doc Antle Pleads Guilty to Wildlife Trafficking and Money Laundering

Bhagavan 'Doc' Antle, star of the television series 'Tiger King,' pleaded guilty to federal wildlife trafficking and money laundering charges. He was accused of directing the sale or purchase of protected animals under the Endangered Species Act and attempting to cover it up. Antle used cash payments and falsified paperwork to hide the transactions. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and conspiracy to launder money.

United States Headlines Read more: FOXBUSİNESS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AP: 'Doc' Antle of Netflix's 'Tiger King' pleads guilty to wildlife trafficking and money launderingFederal officials say an exotic wildlife preserve owner famous from the popular Netflix series “Tiger King” has plead guilty to animal trafficking and money laundering. According to a U.S. Justice Department news release, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle oversaw the sale or purchase of cheetah cubs, lion cubs, tigers and a juvenile chimpanzee.

Source: AP | Read more »

MYNORTHWEST: ‘Doc’ Antle of Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ pleads guilty to wildlife trafficking and money launderingAn exotic wildlife preserve owner who gained notoriety on the popular Netflix series “Tiger King” plead guilty Monday to animal trafficking and money

Source: Mynorthwest | Read more »

ABC: 'Doc' Antle of 'Tiger King' pleads guilty to wildlife trafficking, money launderingFederal officials say an exotic wildlife preserve owner famous from the popular Netflix series “Tiger King” has plead guilty to animal trafficking and money laundering

Source: ABC | Read more »

TMZ: 'Tiger King' Star Doc Antle Arrested in South CarolinaDoc Antle -- who found fame among the sea of characters on 'Tiger King' -- has been arrested in South Carolina.

Source: TMZ | Read more »

DENVERCHANNEL: 'Doc' Antle of Netflix's 'Tiger King' pleads guilty to wildlife trafficking and money launderingAn exotic wildlife preserve owner who gained notoriety on the popular Netflix series “Tiger King” plead guilty Monday to animal trafficking and money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department announced.

Source: DenverChannel | Read more »

NBCNEWS: 'Tiger King' player 'Doc' Antle pleads guilty to trafficking wildlife and money launderingAntonio Planas is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »